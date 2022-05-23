Centerville Elementary School student prepares for a chance to win $50,000 from a spelling bee

FREDERICK, Md — Aisha Haque is an 11-year-old fifth grader at Centerville Elementary School in Frederick.

She's always been passionate about spelling. Her parents say she is the type of kid to read the dictionary for fun!

Haque recently won two spelling bee's, one in her school and another for the entire Frederick County Public School system.

However, the 11-year-old is taking it a step further by participating in the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee. She among 234 others will receive the chance to win 50,000 dollars.

"I feel excited and kinda overwhelmed. If I win the $50,000 I have no idea what I'm gonna do, but I'll probably use it to help make the world a better place," said Haque.

Haque is very passionate about helping others and hopes to be a surgeon one day. She says the spelling bee can help her reach that goal by teaching her medical terms and quick thinking skills.

Since 1941 Scripps, the parent company of WMAR, has seen kids from all over participate in their national spelling bee contest, which is very a prestigious competition.

In order to qualify, the speller must be in the eighth grade or lower. It's also required that participants win a regional competition.

This year the event will take place at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center at the National Harbor, from May 31, 2022 - June 2, 2022. Haque said she spent a month preparing for it and is excited to test out spelling skills on a larger level.

"My parents helped me a lot because they write down the words that they want me to know. They help me study anything from small words to large terms," said Haque.

Her parents are especially thrilled to see a child her age make it to such a big competition.

"I'm extremely proud of her. I hope she's successful in whatever she does. I really think she has a bright future, and I'm happy to see her progress," said Syed Haque, Aisha's father.

The goal of the competition is to help students improve their vocabulary and develop quick thinking skills. Educators hope this spelling bee will show other students they too can accomplish anything with the power of learning.

"Just follow your dreams. Be proud of yourself and persevere, because you can make it through. I hope to see all students use the power of words for good," said Karen Hopson, Principal of Centerville Elementary School.

Haque says she is grateful for everyone who helped her along the way and she hopes to improve her spelling daily.

