Fifth-grade Howard County student strives to win Scripps National Spelling Bee to add to his resume

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Christian Cherian is an 11-year-old in the fifth grade at Ilchester Elementary School in Howard County.

He's traveled to 12 different countries and enjoys experiencing different cultures.

Cherian's favorite subject is math, but he’s also an outstanding speller and will represent Howard County in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

"I worked really hard to get to nationals so I was really excited to know that I won the county," Cherian said.

MORE: Four local students to compete in Scripps National Spelling Bee

Spelling Bee exam flusters spellers

The Howard County student hopes to become an engineer one day and he thinks spelling can help him be a well-rounded engineer who's efficient in math and English.

Cherian also explained his sister was once in the Scripps National Spelling Bee and he’s happy he gets to follow her lead.

"When my sister Teresa went to the nationals I was really excited for her. It inspired me to go up on stage and spell," Cherian said.

The fifth-grader said just like his sister inspired him, he hopes to inspire other children to do what they love, even if it's not spelling.

Cherian will compete against 233 others at nationals May 31 through June 2 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center at the National Harbor.

He hopes to put the accomplishment on his resume one day as he strives to attend Johns Hopkins University.

