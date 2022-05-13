Five killed, three wounded within the last 24 hours in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Five people have been killed and three others wounded within the last 24 hours in Baltimore.

Four incidents happened overnight Friday, two of them deadly.

The latest incident happened just after 5am, when a man was checked into a hospital and immediately taken into surgery after being shot.

Police are working on determining where it happened.

Ten minutes earlier, an 18-year-old man was shot in the 1400 block of Bloomfield Avenue.

Shortly after 3:30am another 18-year-old man was shot, this time inside a home in the 1700 block of E. Lafayette Avenue. He later died.

Then just as the clock struck midnight on Friday, a man's body was discovered inside a vacant home in the 1800 block of Wilhelm Street.

An autopsy will determine the cause of death, but police are investigating it as a homicide for now.

Those incidents follow a violent Thursday that saw a man and pregnant woman shot to death inside a vehicle on E. 23rd Street. The baby is also in grave condition after doctors were able to make an emergency delivery.

About a half-hour before that, a 35-year-old man was shot in the thigh in the 1600 block of Cliftview Avenue. He is expected to survive.

But that wasn't all, Thursday started off deadly when 33-year-old Samuel McKoy was shot and killed near Hollins Market in the 100 block of S. Carrollton Avenue.

READ MORE: FACES OF BALTIMORE CITY'S MURDER RATE

That's not to mention this past Tuesday, where at least 10 people were shot in three different shootings across the City.

No arrests have been made in any of these cases. Anyone with information can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

So far in 2022, there have been 125 people murdered in the City. That's 11 more than at this same time last year.

