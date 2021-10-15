FEMA denies Maryland's disaster request that would've helped fund Ida recovery

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Federal Emergency Management Agency has denied Maryland's request for a presidential disaster declaration to help fund recovery efforts from Tropical Depression Ida.

Governor Larry Hogan said Friday he would pursue another route to get federal relief, by seeking a physical disaster declaration from the U.S. Small Business Administration, that if approved could offer low-interest loans.

On September 1, remnants of Hurricane Ida caused a tornado that devastated several homes and businesses in Annapolis and Edgewater.

Parts of Frederick and Montgomery Counties were also affected by heavy storm flooding.

In the meantime, the state is releasing $4 million in funding for programs that can help impacted businesses and residents with home repair, short-term rental assistance, and business loans.

If your property was damaged in the aftermath of Ida, you can follow these steps.