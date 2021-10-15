Watch
FEMA denies Maryland's disaster request that would've helped fund Ida recovery

Ray Strickland
Posted at 2:16 PM, Oct 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-15 14:21:31-04

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Federal Emergency Management Agency has denied Maryland's request for a presidential disaster declaration to help fund recovery efforts from Tropical Depression Ida.

Governor Larry Hogan said Friday he would pursue another route to get federal relief, by seeking a physical disaster declaration from the U.S. Small Business Administration, that if approved could offer low-interest loans.

On September 1, remnants of Hurricane Ida caused a tornado that devastated several homes and businesses in Annapolis and Edgewater.

Parts of Frederick and Montgomery Counties were also affected by heavy storm flooding.

MORE: Leaders tour Annapolis, Edgewater communities devastated by tornado

In the meantime, the state is releasing $4 million in funding for programs that can help impacted businesses and residents with home repair, short-term rental assistance, and business loans.

If your property was damaged in the aftermath of Ida, you can follow these steps.

