Apartment flooding leaves person dead, another unaccounted for in Rockville

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Residents at the Rock Creek Woods Apartments in Rockville were awakened overnight Wednesday by heavy rain and severe flooding that turned deadly.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue crews arrived at the complex on Twinbrook Parkway around 3:50am to find several apartments under water.

Water Rescues @MontgomeryCoMD (9/1) Flooded roads, power outages, many apartment(s) in Rockville (Twinbrook Parkway) flooded & people rescued https://t.co/iTWPkC8Ywd pic.twitter.com/8eL5IhWjFe — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) September 1, 2021

Although dozens of people were safely evacuated, police say a 19-year-old man died while another person remains unaccounted for.

In total 50 apartments were impacted, 12 of which were flooded out leaving approximately 150 residents displaced.

The Red Cross and Montgomery County Health and Human Services is assisting those affected.

Anyone who may have left the complex during the floods is urged to call 301-279-8000, so officials can know they're safe.

