Students rescued after heavy storm flooding trapped three Frederick County School buses Wednesday

FREDERICK, Md. — Frederick County received some of the heaviest flooding as the remnants of Hurricane Ida swept through Maryland Wednesday.

Within a one hour span, three Frederick County Public School buses became trapped in high waters.

The first call came in around 2:59pm in the area of Hessong Bridge and Blacks Mill Roads.

Fire and rescue crews safely removed the driver and 10 students who were aboard.

About eight-minutes later another bus rescue was carried out around Hiney and Legore Roads.

Then at 3:49pm, a third bus became stuck at New Design and Mountville Roads leading to the rescue of 12 more students.

No injuries were reported in any of the incidents, according to fire officials.

Throughout the storms, there were at least 17 other water rescue calls, 41 calls for flooding, and 13 for vehicle accidents.

All that resulted in more than 83 road closures throughout the County. The current status can be checked here.

