Leaders tour Annapolis, Edgewater communities devastated by tornado

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Wednesday's remnants of Hurricane Ida brought a tornado that devastated several homes and businesses in Annapolis and Edgewater.

On Thursday morning Governor Larry Hogan, Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley, and Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman visited and spoke with residents in the neighborhoods most impacted.

It's believed the tornado touched down sometime after 2pm near South River High School.

The effects spread through the Child’s Point area which crossed Aris T. Allen Boulevard into the Parole community, which received the brunt of the damage.

As part of their tour, leaders stopped by Annapolis International Market on West Street which had its roof ripped off by the storm.

Some homes in Bowman Commons and Admiral Heights were also reportedly torn apart.

Preliminary estimates from the Department of Planning and Zoning indicate that 18 structures sustained major damage, 13 which have been condemned. Approximately 15 others were left with minor damage.

As of 12:26 Thursday afternoon, Baltimore Gas and Electric reports about 53 power outages in Anne Arundel County, affecting 1,526 customers.

Residents in need of assistance should contact the Call Center at 410-260-2211. Intake for residents seeking shelter is at the Pip Moyer Recreation Center, 273 Hilltop Lane in Annapolis.

