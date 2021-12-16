BPD officer suffers life threatening injuries after being shot while on duty in Curtis Bay

CURTIS BAY, Md. — A Baltimore Police Officer is on full life support after being shot in South Baltimore.

The shooting happened on Thursday at around 1:35 a.m. in the 4400 block of Pennington Avenue, according to Baltimore Police.

12/16/2021 Police Involved Shooting Update: Police Commissioner Harrison, Mayor Scott, and Dr. Scalea to brief the media at 5:30 a.m. @ Lombard and Penn Streets — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) December 16, 2021

In a press conference, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said a suspect walked up behind the officer's marked patrol car and shot them. In response, the officer hit the gas and ended up crashing the car.

The Baltimore City Fraternal Order of Police identified the officer as female.

She was taken to Shock Trauma and is currently in critical condition, with life threatening injuries. Dr. Thomas Scalea says she's on full life support.

NEW: The physician in chief of Shock Trauma, Dr. Thomas Scalea, says the police officer’s injures are life threatening #gmm2 https://t.co/pdKavhk74u — Christian Schaffer (@schafferwmar) December 16, 2021

At the moment, there have been no arrests.

Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott sent out the following statement on the shooting:

Early this morning, a Baltimore Police officer was shot in the line of duty and is in grave condition at the University of Maryland Medical System Shock Trauma Center. My heartfelt prayers go out to the officer’s family and fellow officers who selflessly risk their lives to safeguard our neighborhoods and build a better Baltimore.



Whoever committed this heinous act is a coward who must be brought to justice for our officer, the officer's family, and our city. I have no doubt that our detectives will find those responsible, but we need anyone with information to come forward and share it with us now. No family should be dealing with this pain, especially during the holidays. As a city, we owe it to this officer to quickly bring those responsible to justice.

This situation is breaking, so this article will be updated when more information becomes available.