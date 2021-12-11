Baltimore man shot in front of his children Thursday morning, police looking for suspect

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police have identified a man who is accused of fatally shooting a Department of Public Works employee Thursday morning.

It happened in the 4800 block of Holder Avenue. Right now police are asking for public assistance in finding a person of interest.

According to police, 34-year-old Jake Rogers was found shot about 8:30 a.m. in the front yard of his home.

"We saw them doing CPR," said a neighbor.

Rogers was taken to Johns Hopkins at Bayview Medical Center where he later died of his injuries.

A city spokesperson says Rogers worked Department of Public Works’ Solid Waste Bureau. He'd been employed with DPW since February of 2020.

Neighbors said Rogers was loading his three young children into a minivan when a gunman walked directly up to him and shot him multiple times.

Tracy Stover lives next door. He said he heard a “pop” followed by four more shots. Then there was screaming from the children.

"My wife rushed over. I came running out," said Stover. "I just wanted to make sure they were away from whatever was going on going on. Once I saw what was going on, I knew I wanted to keep them away from it."

Neighborhood home surveillance cameras captured the suspect on camera running away from the home.

Anyone with information is asked to call Anyone with information about Rogers’ killing is asked to call police at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.