Congressional resolution would remove memorial to white-supremacist founder of Chevy Chase in Montgomery County

CHEVY CHASE, Md. — A new Congressional resolution would remove a memorial honoring the white-supremacist founder of Montgomery County's Chevy Chase community.

House Resolution 1256 - the Francis G. Newlands Memorial Removal Act - would take Newlands' name off the Chevy Chase memorial fountain, which sits in Chevy Chase Circle on the D.C./Montgomery County line.

U.S. Sen. Francis G. Newlands founded Chevy Chase in the 1880s and "was an outspoken white supremacist who actively sought to strip voting rights from African Americans," noted Montgomery County Council in a press release where they said they plan to support the Congressional resolution.

"As a developer, Newlands built communities that excluded immigrants, Jews and others from living there. While in office, Senator Newlands advocated for the repeal of the 15th amendment, published journals that called for expelling African Americans from the United States, and advocated for 'White Plank' policies that would have allowed immigration to the United States only to White people," the County Council said in the press release.

The resolution would remove a brass plaque on the fountain that reads "Senator Francis G. Newlands," remove a stone tablet with his name and a related inscription, and remove the name "Newlands Memorial Fountain" from the fountain stones. The items would be offered to Newlands' descendants' for 60 days, and if unclaimed, would be maintained by the National Park Service as federal property and added to the Rock Creek Park museum collection.

The Congressional resolution is being sponsored by Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, who represents Washington, D.C.; and Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen, Ben Cardin and Rep. Jamie Raskin.

Montgomery County Council Vice President Evan Glass said in a statement: “Montgomery County is one of the most diverse communities in the United States and we celebrate that every day. All residents should feel a sense of inclusion and connection, not alienation, when they travel around our beautiful community. The legacy of hatred, bigotry, antisemitism and racism has no place here.”

Chevy Chase leaders also called on the National Park Service in 2020 to remove the plaque with Newlands' name. Montgomery County is also changing street names that were "dedicated to residents who espoused beliefs contrary to what we stand for today."