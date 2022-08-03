Community members, law enforcement strengthen bond at National Night Out

BALTIMORE COUNTY — All over Maryland, people gathered to celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday.

It's an annual campaign designed to strengthen community relations with law enforcement.

"My hope is that the community will get to know the police officers and have confidence in them, and to be able to express their concerns," said Devonne Parks, President of Stoneybrook Community Council Association.

Neighbors looked forward to this event, with hopes for change.

As the violence in the area continues to be a problem, people told WMAR-2 News that too many teenagers are involved in crime and they hope events like National Night Out will create a call to action to build a better community for the next generation.

"Get involved in your community. It's not a one man show, and it takes a team and a community and get to know your neighbors and understand what's happening," Parks said.

"It's important to build those relationships so then you're able to view each other as human beings and understand your different roles," said Baltimore County resident Jannae White.

Law enforcement hopes to use events like this to open doors and hear different perspectives to better understand the needs of the community.

"Events like this are very important because it allows us to go out in the community in ways that aren't necessarily confrontational or enforcement related," said Jeffery Hartman, captain of the Woodlawn Precinct. "I'm hoping to go around and meet a lot of people, to hear their ideas, their concerns and what their individual needs are in their communities."

There were 45 events across Baltimore County.

