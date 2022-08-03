U.S. Attorney General says community engagement is 'important' at Baltimore's National Night Out

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City continues to be on pace for 300 murders this year.

Just a few days into August, the police department is already investigating 215 homicides in 2020.

City officials are hoping that some positive engagement among Baltimore leaders, law engagement and community members will go a long ways in helping residents build trust in one another.

Baltimore City had more than 30 citywide National Night Out events on Tuesday, with a focus on community engagement.

"We all know that the community engagement, stakeholder coordination and collaboration are an effective public safety strategy for all of Baltimore," said Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, who attended several National Night Out events across the city. This is why our Comprehensive Violence Plan is anchored under three core pillars - public health approach to violence, community engagement and evaluation and accountability. If we are to fulfill our goal of building a better and brighter and safer Baltimore, it takes a genuine community effort of all of us to take responsibility and change things for the better."

United States Attorney General Merrick Garland was a guest of one of Baltimore's National Night Out events. Garland visited the "No Boundaries Coalition" event and the Western Police District Block Party, along with Mayor Scott, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison and Maryland District Attorney Erek Barron.

This was the 39th National Night Out Event in Baltimore City.

"The law enforcement engagement with the community is an important thing that we do. It’s the most important way we fight against violent crime," U.S. Attorney General Garland told WMAR-2 News.