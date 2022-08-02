National Night Out brings community, law enforcement together in relaxed way

MILLERSVILLE, Md. — National Night Out is being celebrated all across the nation on Tuesday.

Anne Arundel County Police and law enforcement officers all across our state will participate.

National Night Out is a national law enforcement event to give the police and public a chance to get together in a more relaxed way, instead of meeting in an emergency situation that is full of stress and confusion.

“It actually started in Philadelphia in 1984,” Anne Arundel County Police Corporal Chris Anderson said.

Corporal Anderson said that in his 20 of law enforcement, he continues to see the National Night Out program flourish.

“You know, a handful of citizens to, I think, 16,000ish communities across the country that take place in National Night Out,” Anderson said.

In Anne Arundel County, events will take place at the district headquarters, the Gambrills police station, Brooklyn Park, Shady Side and the county police station, at 161 Ritchie Hwy.

They all go until 8.

“It's also a way for neighbors to meet neighbors,” Anderson said. “It's about communities. It’s about policing. It’s about partnerships between all of us.”

National Night Out has been around for quite a while now and some people say it's as relevant today, if maybe not more so, than it ever was.

“The partnerships and relationships we have with our communities and our community members can only serve as a positive note to make communities better, to make communities safer,” Anderson said.

They will have different pieces of equipment at the different stations like SWAT team equipment, the police helicopter and other police gear.