Charges dropped against man previously accused of triple shooting at Towson University

TOWSON, Md. — Prosecutors have dropped most charges against a man initially accused of shooting himself and two others last month at Towson University.

After further investigation, detectives now believe someone else pulled the trigger.

In the original charging documents, Baltimore County Police wrote that 19-year-old Samuel Nnam was seen on surveillance footage punching another person during a large unsanctioned party.

Shortly after, shots rang out sending the crowd fleeing. At the time, police said video showed Nnam on the ground clenching his leg and throwing a gun he'd just pulled from his pants.

A group of people eventually took Nnam to another location on campus, where police discovered that he'd been wounded.

During questioning at the hospital, Nnam asked for an attorney saying he couldn't recall anything that happened at the party.

On Friday the county prosecutor's office said an inspection of Nnam's clothing that night revealed he was shot from behind, casting doubt that he was the shooter.

Officials say he's no longer being considered a suspect and have now renewed their search for the gunman.

Nnam still faces two misdemeanor charges for being in possession of a handgun.

He was released from custody Friday on his own recognizance after spending a month behind bars.