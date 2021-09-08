How detectives pieced together evidence to charge alleged Towson University shooter

TOWSON, Md. — Charging documents reveal how detectives pieced together evidence to charge the alleged gunman responsible for an on-campus shooting at Towson University.

It all happened overnight Satuday, when approximately 400 people were gathered at Freedom Square for an unsanctioned party.

Shots rang out causing the crowd to scatter in different directions.

Responding officers discovered three people wounded.

One of them, 19-year-old Samuel Nnam.

Baltimore County Police say Nnam was seen on surveillance footage prior to the shooting, walking with two other men up to another person in the crowd and punching them in the head.

Soon after, police believe the first shots were fired.

As the crowd fled, investigators noticed a man on camera thought to be Nnam clenching his leg on the ground and throwing a gun he'd just pulled from his pants.

A group of people eventually move him to another location by Union Square, where arriving officers would discover Nnam shot.

At the hospital, Nnam asked for an attorney saying he couldn't recall anything that happened at the party.

The second person shot turned out to be one of the men who was seen walking with Nnam before he threw the punch that sparked the entire incident. He told police he was too intoxicated to remember anything about the night, but said he arrived alone in an Uber.

The third shooting victim, was a student at Towson University who had gone to the party with friends. She was later released from the hospital.

Nnam had his first appearance in court Wednesday and was denied bail due to being a flight risk. His next appearance is in three weeks.

Since the shooting, Towson University has increased on-campus safety measures.

Lead officials also suspended a university police officer over concerns that safety guidelines weren't followed.

The police department and officer's union have argued back and forth disputing allegations that police were told to stand down.