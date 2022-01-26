BPD boasts about recent arrests despite 13 people being shot over the weekend

BALTIMORE — This past weekend, six people in Baltimore City were killed and seven others were wounded by gunfire.

Additionally, there were 25 robberies.

The violence however has shown no signs of stopping.

Overnight Monday, Chesley Patterson, the General Manager of La Scala Ristorante in Little Italy, was gunned down in the 1700 block of Eastern Avenue.

Two hours later, 51-year-old Cheryl McCormack, was shot to death while delivering food in the 3900 block of White Avenue.

Later that same night, another man was fatally shot in the 2200 block of Ruskin Avenue. Then on Tuesday afternoon, another homicide in the 1400 block of Walker Avenue. Not to mention three more victims who were injured in shootings between Monday and Tuesday.

Still despite that, Mayor Brandon Scott and Police Commissioner Michael Harrison on Tuesday issued a statement touting other arrests the department made over the weekend.

"Despite this intolerable level of crime and these unacceptable incidents, the Baltimore Police Department (BPD) was able to make 84 total arrests over the weekend, including 10 handgun arrests, four robbery arrests and three arrests for carjackings. Additionally, 64 warrants were issued in the same time span."

But while those arrests were made, gunshots continued ringing out across the city.

On Saturday alone, three men were murdered within four hours. Two actually occurred within an hour, less than half-a-mile away from one another.

The day before that, Crisster Talbert was killed in a double shooting off York Road.

Three of the four murder victims over the weekend were inside cars when they were found.

The lead up to the weekend was no different. Last Wednesday Safe Streets worker, Dashawn Mcgrier, was one of three people killed in a quadruple shooting on East Monument Street.

That same day, Shaquille Nangle's decomposing body was found inside a vacant home in the 3000 block of Walbrook Avenue. An autopsy revealed he'd been shot multiple times in the head.

So far on this 25th day of January, there have been 31 murders in the city.