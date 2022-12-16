Baltimore Youth Coalition set to help families during Christmas

BALTIMORE — It’s no secret inflation hit us hard, and with the holidays coming up, some families may be wondering how they’re going to make Christmas special for their children. Well, the Baltimore Youth Coalition (BYC) might be able to help.

The BYC is a mentorship program dedicated to helping our youth succeed. Every Friday, they host a children and young adult community conversation, where they address the needs of young people and help them find their way in life.

Iris Green, who is a mentor at BYC, says it's important for kids to know they're loved.

"The world is not all bad. There are people that love and care for you, and we will be there to walk with you with the trials and tribulations that you have in your life," said Green.

Although the conversations happen every week, this Friday, December 16, 2022, will be a bit more special.

BYC will host a Christmas giving event at Rosedale Baptist Church from 7pm-9pm. Kids and teenagers will receive at least two gifts, Chick Fil A meals, and of course some Christmas cheer!

"Instead of me receiving gifts, I love giving the gifts out to the other kids, because it makes them happy, it's like that and it's just, I think they're gonna expect a good lesson tomorrow and again, I expect getting a good gift tomorrow," said Mya Badillo, student volunteer.

"We want children to know that we love them, we're here for them and we have this huge event every Christmas for them because we know there's many children that are not going to be able to open up a Christmas gift on Christmas. It's important that when these children come, that they know that it's a safe environment, and that we have mentors that care about them," said Darren Badillo, Director of operations BYC.

Everyone has until midnight to reserve a spot, but you can donate a gift and sign up to volunteer up until 5 p.m., Friday.

