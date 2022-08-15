Baltimore organization puts on program to steer youth away from violence

BALTIMORE — There haves been many shootings that have plagued our city, but people are not giving up on the youth.

Sunday afternoon, the organization, "Challenge to Change," hosted an event geared toward putting the youth on the right direction.

Throughout the summer, the organization hosted various youth outreach programs designed to give children more opportunities and support to work through any trauma.

The organization addressed gun violence and taught conflict resolution, and to end the summer, camp leaders held a youth summer camp closing ceremony.

"I'm so happy to be apart of this camp," said Maureece Jackson, a "Challenge for Change" participant. "It helped me work through my anger and learn to think before I act. I also enjoy the sportsmanship. The program helped me use sports to better my skills and team work."

Summer violence was no stranger to Baltimore, and unfortunately the youth was not spared. This summer, 23 teenagers have been shot and 11 of them lost their lives to gun violence.

Organizers call on the community to get involved and help change the lives of children, because the youth is our future.

"This is all about perpetuating the voices about youth, and it's all about letting them know that," youth activist Terry Williams said. "I once heard a young brother say a youth-less movement is a useless movement. So it's all about acknowledging that our youth plays a pivotal role in the future of Baltimore City."

