TEEN VIOLENCE: 24 murdered, 510 arrested this year in Baltimore City

BALTIMORE — Two 15-year-olds and two 16-year-olds are among the 24 teens – between the ages of 13 and 19 years old - killed in gun violence in Baltimore City since the start of 2022.

Violent crime – including murders – is on the rise in the city this year.

Protecting youth from violence approaching school year

Just in the past couple of weeks, 15-year-old Nykayla Strawder was shot and killed on her front porch by a 9-year-old in Southwest Baltimore.

When we take an In Focus look and dig into the data, more than 12 percent of murder victims this year have been teenagers.

Breaking these 24 victims down by age, the youngest we've seen in this range is 15 years old, even though we have seen children younger than 12 murdered in the city this year.

As for teenage arrests, based on data from the Baltimore Police Department, 510 teens, between 14 and 19 years old, have been arrested since January 1.

The most common charge -- with more than 120 arrests -- is handgun violations.

Many of these incidents were not assigned to a specific police district, but of the ones that were, the Central District had the most teen arrests, followed by the Western District and Eastern District.

It also appears that no one younger than 14 has been arrested this year.

