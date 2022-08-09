Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Baltimore County woman charged with shooting husband accused of assaulting children faces judge

Missing Gavel
Harrison Sweazea/AP
In this undated photo provided by the Misssouri State Senate, the gavel of the Missouri Senate is displayed resting on the Senate dais in Jefferson City, Missouri. The gavel was last seen on March 18, 2016, and Senate leaders fear that someone may have stolen it. (Harrison Sweazea, Missouri Senate via AP)
Missing Gavel
Posted at 5:06 PM, Aug 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-09 17:06:45-04

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Baltimore County woman charged with shooting her husband who was accused of sexually assaulting at least three children at an Owings Mills daycare appeared in court in Washington, D.C. Tuesday morning, according to WJLA in Washington D.C.

Shanteari Weems, 50, went before a judge for a felony status conference, and a trial date has been set for December 6, WJLA reports.

MORE: Owings Mills man shot by wife inside D.C. hotel charged with sexually abusing children at her daycare

Weems is accused of shooting her husband, 57-year-old James Weems, on July 21 at Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Washington, D.C.

RELATED: Randallstown woman charged and arrested for shooting a man inside a DC hotel

According to police reports, James Weems was charged with sexually assaulting at least three children at Shanteari Weems' child daycare facility - Lil' Kidz Kastle Daycare Center - in Owings Mills.

PREVIOUS: How police found out about a daycare bus driver accused of sexually abusing children

James Weems faces several charges, including second-degree assault, sex abuse of a minor as well as displaying obscene material to a minor. He is being held in jail without bond.

WMAR confirmed that James is a former Baltimore City Police officer. He retired in 2005, but continued working for the department as a contract specialist until 2008.

As for Shanteari, she faces charges of assault with intent to kill.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019