Baltimore County woman charged with shooting husband accused of assaulting children faces judge

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Baltimore County woman charged with shooting her husband who was accused of sexually assaulting at least three children at an Owings Mills daycare appeared in court in Washington, D.C. Tuesday morning, according to WJLA in Washington D.C.

Shanteari Weems, 50, went before a judge for a felony status conference, and a trial date has been set for December 6, WJLA reports.

Weems is accused of shooting her husband, 57-year-old James Weems, on July 21 at Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Washington, D.C.

According to police reports, James Weems was charged with sexually assaulting at least three children at Shanteari Weems' child daycare facility - Lil' Kidz Kastle Daycare Center - in Owings Mills.

James Weems faces several charges, including second-degree assault, sex abuse of a minor as well as displaying obscene material to a minor. He is being held in jail without bond.

WMAR confirmed that James is a former Baltimore City Police officer. He retired in 2005, but continued working for the department as a contract specialist until 2008.

As for Shanteari, she faces charges of assault with intent to kill.

