OWINGS MILLS, Md. — We're learning more about what led a Baltimore County woman to shoot her husband last Thursday inside a Washington D.C. hotel room.

According to police charging documents, 50-year-old Shanteari Weems owns a child daycare business in Owings Mills.

Weems reportedly confronted her husband, 57-year-old James Weems Jr., after at least three kids she babysits told her that he'd molested them.

After receiving multiple text messages from parents and teachers regarding the allegations, Shanteari decided to have a discussion with James about it inside their room at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel.

Things quickly turned heated, so much that Shanteari claims James got up and approached her.

Metropolitan Police say that's when she grabbed a gun from her purse and shot James. Police ended up recovering two guns from the hotel room.

In an interview with D.C. detectives Shanteari said she wanted to hurt James, not kill him.

She'd already reported the accusations against James to Baltimore County Police. James is a former Baltimore City Police officer, according to ABC-7 in Washington.

On July 26 an arrest warrant was issued for James in Maryland, related to the child sexual assault allegations.

He's currently still hospitalized in Washington D.C. from injuries suffered from the shooting, but is in police custody pending extradition.

As for Shanteari, she faces charges of assault with intent to kill.

Her next court hearing is scheduled for July 29 in D.C.