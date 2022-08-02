How police found out about a daycare bus driver accused of sexually abusing children

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Charging documents reveal how three children at an Owings Mills daycare were victims of repeated sexual abuse by their bus driver.

According to police charging documents 57-year-old James Weems worked at Lil' Kidz Kastle Daycare Center, which is owned by his wife, Shanteari Weems.

Baltimore County Police began investigating July 3 after a 10-year-old girl, who attended the daycare, was found by a family member watching porn.

The girl told the relative that her daycare bus driver, "Mr. James," had shown her porn on his phone and ways to find it.

Police later found the porn site James had allegedly told the girl about on his cell phone.

While talking more with her family and investigators, the victim described multiple sexual assaults on the daycare playground and bus.

The girl said James was the only person who was nice to her, and would give her snacks. She was told by James not to tell anyone about what was happening.

Police say the victim told them about another girl at the daycare, who James also had a close relationship with.

During a forensic interview, that 12-year-old girl reported that James had touched her inappropriately on several occasions, and had even asked her for photos.

Detectives later interviewed a third victim, a 7-year-old boy, who recalled being the victim of a similar incident with James. The boy said he too was told not to tell anyone or else he would get in trouble.

RELATED: Owings Mills man shot by wife inside D.C. hotel charged with sexually abusing children at her daycare

On July 21 James was shot by his wife, Shanteari, after she'd confronted him about the allegations inside a Washington D.C. hotel room.

He was charged July 26, extradited on August 1, and denied bail the next day. WMAR-2 News has since confirmed that James is a retired Baltimore Police officer.

Baltimore County Police

Shanteari also faces charges in Washington D.C. related to the shooting.