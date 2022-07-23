Watch Now
Randallstown woman charged and arrested for shooting a man inside a DC hotel.

Posted at 5:57 PM, Jul 23, 2022
WASHINGTON — A Randallstown woman has been arrested and charged for shooting a man inside a DC hotel Thursday.

Shanteari Weems, 50, is being charged with Assault with Intent to Kill. The shooting occurred in the 1300 block of Maryland Avenue.

Around 7:40 p.m., officers found an adult man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital where he is expected to survive. Weems was arrested by responding officers.

After a preliminary investigation, detectives discovered that the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute.

