CATONSVILLE, Md. — Baltimore County detectives are investigating a shooting that happened in Catonsville.

Baltimore County officers responded to the 300 block of Whitfield Road Thursday. Upon arrival, police located a 29-year-old male suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact them at 410-307-2020. Anonymous tips can be sent to the Metro Crime Stoppers number, 1-866-7LOCKUP.