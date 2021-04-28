Arrest made in shooting that killed one DPW employee, injured another last Friday

BALTIMORE — An arrest has been made in the shooting of two DPW sanitation workers from last Friday.

Police have charged 32-year-old Pierre Foster with killing DPW employee Davyon Mason on April 23, and injuring another employee.

Detectives located Foster on Wednesday while in the 5400 block of York Road.

Foster was taken to Central Booking Intake Facility where he has been charged with first degree murder.

The shooting happened at about 7:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of York Road, where the DPW employees had been operating a sanitation vehicle.

We will update this story as we learn more information.