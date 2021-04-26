Baltimore Police identify DPW employee who was shot and killed Friday

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Police say 32-year-old Dayvon Mason was killed when a suspect opened fire on him and another sanitation worker in the 4600 York Road around 7:25 p.m. Friday.

On Monday detectives were back in the Govan's neighborhood looking for surveillance video from nearby businesses and handing out flyers asking for information.

"It's sad that this happened," said one man who did not want to be identified.

"Honestly, it's just another shooting in the area," said one woman. "I'm not surprised."

According to a DPW spokesperson Mason was hired as a laborer in 2017.

The second DPW worker was treated and released from the hospital.

Investigators are working closely with the Department of Public Works to determine why the two sanitation workers were near York Road and Willow as it was outside their assigned area.

"We are offering Employee Assistance Program (EAP) services to the two affected employees and all of the families impacted," said a DPW spokesperson.

Baltimore City Police continue to investigate the shooting and is asking anyone who saw anything to call police or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-Lockup.