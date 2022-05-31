Armed "road-rage" incident reported in Cockeysville Friday

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — Someone pointed a weapon during a road-rage incident in the Oregon Ridge area of Cockeysville Friday afternoon, reported Baltimore County police.

It happened at 3:30 p.m at Shawan and Falls roads, according to a crime bulletin from Precinct 7.

Police say the suspect got out of their vehicle, approached the victim's vehicle, and pointed a weapon at the victim.

The victim drove off and was not injured.

Several people have been killed in area road-rage shootings in recent weeks. Eighteen-year-old Whitney Hoover was shot and killed in White Marsh, after a suspect decided to "brake check" her on Silver Spring Road earlier this month. Another teen was charged with killing 52-year-old Daniel Pitts during a road-rage incident in Curtis Bay in April. A tow-truck driver in Prince George's County was killed in a road-rage shooting on Route 50 in March.

Police advise people to avoid getting into confrontations on the roads.

Baltimore County Police Det. Trae Corbin told WMAR previously: