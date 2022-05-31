Armed "road-rage" incident reported in Cockeysville Friday

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — Someone pointed a weapon during a road-rage incident in the Oregon Ridge area of Cockeysville Friday afternoon, reported Baltimore County police.
It happened at 3:30 p.m at Shawan and Falls roads, according to a crime bulletin from Precinct 7.
Police say the suspect got out of their vehicle, approached the victim's vehicle, and pointed a weapon at the victim.
The victim drove off and was not injured.
Several people have been killed in area road-rage shootings in recent weeks. Eighteen-year-old Whitney Hoover was shot and killed in White Marsh, after a suspect decided to "brake check" her on Silver Spring Road earlier this month. Another teen was charged with killing 52-year-old Daniel Pitts during a road-rage incident in Curtis Bay in April. A tow-truck driver in Prince George's County was killed in a road-rage shooting on Route 50 in March.
Police advise people to avoid getting into confrontations on the roads.
Baltimore County Police Det. Trae Corbin told WMAR previously:
Our advice would be just to avoid the whole situation. If you need to pull over, pull over and then call 911 so that way we can go ahead and try to rectify the issue. Don’t get into a back and forth with these individuals, because honestly, it can come up catastrophic unfortunately.