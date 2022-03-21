Watch
Tow truck driver killed in possible road rage shooting in Prince George's County

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A tow truck driver was shot and killed Saturday evening as a result of a road rage incident in Prince George's County, police said.

Officers responded to the shooting shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Route 50 at Veterans Parkway.

Maryland State Police are continuing to investigate a suspected road rage shooting that killed the tow truck driver Saturday evening in Prince George’s County.

Police said the tow truck driver, identified as 29-year-old Delonte Hicks from Washington, D.C., got into an argument with another driver. Police said the other driver shot into Hicks' car and shot him.

Hicks was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police said they don't believe Hicks and the shooter knew each other.

The identity of the shooter is unknown but officers believe they were driving a dark colored sedan.

Route 50 was closed for several hours following the shooting.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the College Park Barrack at 301-345-3101.

