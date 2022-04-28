Teen charged in Curtis Bay road rage murder

BALTIMORE — A 17-year-old has been charged in connection to a road rage murder that occurred two-weeks ago in Curtis Bay.

Daniel Pitts, 52, was found dead inside his vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head on Pennington Avenue.

Prior to the shooting, witnesses reported the victim and suspect had been involved in some kind of road rage incident.

MORE: Three people have been found murdered inside their vehicles over the last 24 hours in Baltimore

Police would not release the teen suspect's name, but said he is no stranger to law enforcement.

He's currently being charged as an adult with first degree murder, false statement, and multiple handgun violations.