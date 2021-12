TOWSON, Md. — The Baltimore County Board of Education has approved a one-time $1,000 retention and recruitment bonus for all public schools employees.

Once the state approves, employees could receive their bonus by January.

The total cost of the move is approximately $21 million, likely funded by the federal and state Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief Fund.

This latest bonus is in addition to financial bonuses to school bus drivers and aides that were announced last month.