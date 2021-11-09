Baltimore County to offer new financial bonuses to school bus drivers and aides

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County is following suit in efforts to boost recruitment and retention of school bus drivers amid a nationwide shortage.

On Tuesday, Schools Superintendent Darryl Williams and County Executive Johnny Olszewski announced plans to offer drivers new financial incentives.

The plan calls for new drivers to receive a $250 sign-on bonus. Those who referred a new hire could get a $250 incentive under the new plan.

In Focus: Bus Driver Wages

Other proposals include giving drivers who attend work on-time, an additional $50 a month. There is also work underway to pay existing drivers a $1000 retention bonus, although it's unclear when that would be issued.

Using the American Rescue Plan funds, bus drivers would also receive $2 an hour in shift differential.

The county intends to also use those funds to cover the costs for applicants to complete their fingerprints, physical exams, and drug testing. Some also need to undergo a sleep apnea test.

Combined costs for those required tests could reach the thousands.

Pre-employment physicals have faced a long backlog, delaying new hires.

To help speed that up, the county is expanding the list of eligible medical providers to provide those exams.

Baltimore County's plan comes less than a week after Anne Arundel County said they would raise the wages of bus drivers.

Several school districts throughout the state have struggled this year to provide students with transportation due to union strikes and mass call-outs.

The full announcement can be watched below.