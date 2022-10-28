Aldo's Ristorante closes in Baltimore's Little Italy

BALTIMORE — A longtime restaurant in the heart of Baltimore's Little Italy has closed.

Mackenzie Commercial confirmed that Aldo's Ristorante, on South High Street near Fawn Street, was sold today.

The restaurant's website is no longer active. The 8,666-square-foot rowhome had been listed for $1.3 million.

It's the latest blow for Little Italy, after the 2020 closures of Da Mimmo and Ciao Bella. Several other prominent Italian restaurants have also closed in the past two decades, including Della Notte in 2013.

The area has struggled with several high-profile crimes in recent years, including the murder of La Scala restaurant manager Chesley Patterson, the murder of RMYKS soul food restaurant owner Trevor White, and a violent attack on Father Bernie Carman of St. Leo's Church.

The community recently got $500,000 in state funds for security and safety upgrades.

Meanwhile, WMAR's Abby Isaacs recently told the more positive story of how Velleggia's restaurant - which had been in Little Italy for 70 years, until closing in 2007 - is making a comeback at Cross Street Market over at Federal Hill.