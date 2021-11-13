Priest attacked in Little Italy Friday afternoon, parish members say

BALTIMORE — A priest in Little Italy was attacked Friday afternoon according to parish members and those who live in Little Italy.

They say Father Bernie parked his car at Stiles Street at the corner of Exeter Street near St. Leo's Church when he was approached by two people who demanded his wallet.

When he refused, they say he was pistol whipped and fell hitting his head on the sidewalk.

The parish members say that while Father Bernie was on the ground, another person went through his pockets, taking his cell phone, car keys and wallet before driving off.

We have reached out to police and have yet to hear back as of yet.