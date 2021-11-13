Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Priest attacked in Little Italy Friday afternoon, parish members say

items.[0].image.alt
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 10:19 PM, Nov 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-12 22:19:35-05

BALTIMORE — A priest in Little Italy was attacked Friday afternoon according to parish members and those who live in Little Italy.

They say Father Bernie parked his car at Stiles Street at the corner of Exeter Street near St. Leo's Church when he was approached by two people who demanded his wallet.

When he refused, they say he was pistol whipped and fell hitting his head on the sidewalk.

The parish members say that while Father Bernie was on the ground, another person went through his pockets, taking his cell phone, car keys and wallet before driving off.

We have reached out to police and have yet to hear back as of yet.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019