Little Italy restaurant making comeback at Cross Street Market

BALTIMORE (WMAR) — In an effort to bounce back from the toll COVID took on businesses at Cross Street Market, the management company is announcing several big leases exclusively on WMAR-2 News at 11 p.m. Thursday night.

“While the project clearly suffered due to the pandemic, we are optimistic that the market will achieve the goals we had for it when we renovated it," said Arsh Mirmiran of Caves Valley Partners, which manages the market. “I feel very confident in the market going forward.”

The lineup of new vendors includes the comeback of a longtime Italian favorite. The grandson of the owner of Velleggia's, which was open in Little Italy for 70 years before closing in 2007, will be opening it as a sit down restaurant in Cross Street Market.

“After seeing the revitalization of Cross Street Market, which carries heavy historical weight, it made sense to re-invent another iconic Baltimore establishment,” said Brendon Hudson, of the new Velleggia's.

Five other businesses will make their debut by the fall, including a radio station, and two beverage stalls. The new vendors bring the total number of vacancies from nine down to three.

Tune into WMAR-2 News at 11 p.m. for more details.

