16-year-old arrested for murder of beloved Fells Point bouncer

BALTIMORE — A 16-year-old was arrested for shooting and killing a beloved bouncer in Baltimore's Fells Point neighborhood.

Police said the shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. on April 25 in the 1700 block of Thames Street.

Officers said 30-year-old Marco Nunez was killed as he attempted to break up a fight.

Detectives quickly identified the 16-year-old, who was not named, from Cherry Hill Road.

The 16-year-old will be charged with 1st-degree murder and other related charges.

Hours after the deadly shooting, dozens of people poured onto the streets of Baltimore's Fells Point to pay tribute Nunez.

Friends said Nunez was a father, husband and beloved security guard.

"He’s one of those people you feel their heart before you see their face," said Omar Rodriguez.

There was a combined $16,000 reward that leads to an arrest.

