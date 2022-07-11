Squeegee assault on family of three in downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE, Md. — A family from Anne Arundel County was bound for a medical appointment in Baltimore when terror unfolded at Light and Conway Streets, as a squeegee man forced a cleaning job on their windshield and began beating on the car for payment.

“We said, we told you no,” recalled Karen Hummer." "And he grabbed ahold of the windshield wiper and pulled it out, twisted it almost completely off the car, bent it all the way over to the side, and Tom put the window down and said, hey, what are you doing, and then he took his spray cleaner and just started spraying us in the face in the car.”

“There’s no way to protect your family in that situation, because you’re inside of the car,” added Karen’s husband, Tom Hummer. “It’s a sedan so we’re lower than he is, so he could do anything that he wanted. He could have kicked in the windshield or attacked us physically and there’s really nothing you could do unless you get out of the car, and I guess the fellow who got shot the other day, he got out of the car and its kind of a free-for-all at that point.”

Jeff Hager

The Hummers say they captured a picture of the man as he walked away, and a person who witnessed the alleged assault told the family that the same man had damaged at least 10 vehicles in the same way that day.

The family pulled over a few blocks away and dialed 911.

Police told them that they were sorry for what happened, but they couldn’t do anything about it.

A month later, they have heard nothing from police, and they’re out the cost of repairing their car.

“It was almost $250 and it took up a couple of days,” Tom told us.

Not to mention their sense of safety when visiting Baltimore.

“We were just down there maybe a week ago and I just started getting all panicky and afraid going, oh my God, I don’t want to go to that intersection. I don’t want to go that way,” said Karen. “And we have adult daughters also in their, you know, 19, 21 things like that, and they drive into Baltimore and that’s really scary. I don’t want them getting confronted.”

