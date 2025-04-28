UMMC unveils renovated Mother-Baby-Unit to enhance care for new Moms

BALTIMORE, Md. — It is a renovation everyone at the University of Maryland Medical Center (UMMC) has been waiting for, and it's done just in time for Women's Health Month.

The Mother-Baby-Unit is modernized and ready for new moms and babies.

Renovations started before the pandemic. Like many construction projects, it faced its share of delays, but not anymore.

The upgraded unit is warm and calming for women preparing for and recovering from childbirth.

The fresh environment is beneficial for all patients, but especially those with extended stays, many of whom are at UMMC because it has advanced maternal-fetal care.

Courtesy: UMMC

Updates include newly added patient rooms, expanded space in several existing patient rooms, modernized workspaces for staff, and enhanced support areas, including a redesigned nourishment room.