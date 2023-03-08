Anne Arundel County Police K9s gifted new body armor

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Five Anne Arundel County Police K9s are being equipped with new body armor, thanks to a Massachusetts based non-profit organization.

K9s Drax, Yago, Pyro, Havok, and Hux are recipients of the new bullet and stab protective vests.

Each weighs between four and five pounds, and has a value ranging from $1,744 to $2,283.

The charitable organization behind it all is Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

So far they've gifted 4,948 vests to K9s throughout the country, which is made possible by corporate and private donations.

The company has donated vests to Anne Arundel County Police K9s at least twice before, in February and July of 2020.

In the past they've also given vests to K9s with the Annapolis Police Department and Carroll County Sheriff's Office.

To be eligible for a new vest, dogs must be at least 20 months old and actively certified with a law enforcement or related agency.

