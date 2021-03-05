Carroll County Sheriff's K9 receives bullet proof vest thanks to local business

WESTMINSTER, Md. — One Carroll County Sheriff's K9 is a little more safe patrolling the streets, thanks to a donation from a local business.

K9 Chouffe received a bullet and stab protective vest sponsored by Stansbury Tree Service in Westminster, through the non-profit, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Since its 2009 inception, millions in donations have been made providing over 4,210 vests to police K9s in all 50 states.

If your interested in making a donation to Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., click here.