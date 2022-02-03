Wednesday marks the end of Maryland's 30-day COVID-19 State of Emergency

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Wednesday marked the end of Maryland's 30-day State of Emergency.

Governor Larry Hogan declared the emergency last month when new COVID-19 cases were reaching record levels, thanks to the Delta and Omicron Variants.

The day the emergency was declared, Maryland reported 3,057 people in the hospital, which at the time was a 500 percent increase over the prior seven-weeks.

As of February 3, hospitalizations have fallen to 1,458.

The decrease is enough that Anne Arundel Medical Center announced they would be deactivating their Crisis Standards of Care protocols.

Those were put in place by an executive order from Hogan, when hospitals reached between 1,200 and 1,500 COVID patients.

Part of that order directed hospitals to cut back on elective non-urgent surgeries.

Anne Arundel Medical Center said Wednesday they would again be scheduling all surgeries.

The decline in cases has even led several counties throughout the state to end indoor public mask mandates.

Currently Maryland has an average case rate of 31.5 per 100,000 residents, which is lowest among the 50 states in the U.S.