Gov. Hogan declares 30-day State of Emergency to combat record number of new COVID cases

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday declared a 30 day State of Emergency to combat a record rise in new COVID-19 cases.

Currently there are 3,057 people in Maryland hospitalized with the virus, an increase of more than 500 percent over the last seven weeks.

State projections show that COVID hospitalizations could reach more than 5,000, over the next four to six weeks, which would be more than 250 percent higher than the previous peak.

As part of the declaration, Hogan signed an executive order authorizing the Maryland Department of Health to direct and expedite the transfer of patients between hospitals, and establish alternate care facilities. Part of that includes the postponement of some elective surgeries.

It also allows for interstate health care licenses, inactive health care practitioners to practice without needing to reinstate their expired license, recent nursing school graduates to work at any health care. Providers can also practice outside the scope of their license during the emergency.

Hogan is also activating 1,000 National Guard members to assist health officials with the state’s emergency response. About 250 of them will be deployed to support COVID-19 testing sites at hospitals, nursing facilities, and to assist with patient transports. Others will be sent to the state’s two new testing sites at Upper Chesapeake in Bel Air and Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis, who are accepting walk-ups seven days a week from 9am-3pm.

With the Guard's help, the state plans to open 20 new testing sites outside hospitals to meet rising demand for testing and redirect people from visiting emergency rooms for non-emergencies.

So far, 75 percent of Maryland residents who tested positive for COVID were not fully vaccinated, according to Hogan. About 84 percent of those hospitalized and who died were not fully vaccinated either.

Just yesterday, the FDA approved COVID-19 booster shots from Pfizer for children ages 12 through 15. Boosters can be given five months after receiving the second dose of either Pfizer or Moderna.

To date, 33 percent of 5 to 11-year-old's in Maryland have been vaccinated.

Thus far Hogan has resisted reimposing statewide indoor masking mandates, despite several jurisdictions already doing so.

On Monday, the Governor did issue an order requiring masks be worn inside all state owned and leased buildings.

“It’s important for Marylanders to go back to using common sense and doing the things that will keep us safe: avoiding crowds, keeping your distance, washing your hands, and yes—once again—wearing the damn masks,” Hogan said Tuesday.

Currently, no jurisdictions in the state have reimposed crowd restrictions.

Some school systems such as Baltimore City have pushed back their return from winter break, to allow staff and students the opportunity to get tested before coming back to class. Others like Baltimore County are temporarily transitioning certain schools back to virtual learning.