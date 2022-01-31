Baltimore County to lift indoor public mask mandate on Feb. 1

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County’s indoor public mask mandate will be lifted starting February 1, as COVID-19 cases continue trending downward statewide.

The County also plans to let their State of Emergency expire on February 7. Both orders have been in effect since December 27, last year.

For now, mask requirements will remain inside all Baltimore County government offices and facilities.

Since January 3, Baltimore County’s average positivity rate has decreased by nearly 80 percent, while the average number of hospitalizations in the county are down nearly 50 percent.

Meanwhile, on Monday Harford County decided to lift it's mask mandates inside government buildings. The County never did reimpose public indoor mask mandates.

We will update this article as more counties decide whether to continue masking requirements indoors. Currently Baltimore City, Anne Arundel and Howard Counties are among those with indoor mask mandates still in effect.