Towson University makes mask wearing optional

TOWSON, Md. — Starting March 1, masks will become optional at most places on Towson University's campus.

"Mask-wearing will now be voluntary in all university buildings and facilities — including classrooms, offices, cubicles and work stations, residence halls and dining facilities, in performance venues or at athletic events, and on university shuttles and buses," the university said in a release Monday.

Masks will only be required in medical settings, such as the University Health Center or West Village Test Center, and the TU Childcare Center.

Campus positivity rate at Towson remains less than 0.2 percent, with a COVID vaccination rate of more than 95 percent.

In addition to mask mandates being lifted, the university has resumed hosting on-campus events for third party non-affiliated groups and organizations.

Also, students and staff exempted from getting a vaccine are required to be tested once weekly now instead of twice.

Due to those changes, the university has decided to discontinue its Campus Clearance Tool and COVID-19 dashboard.

Anyone who is symptomatic or has been exposed to COVID-19 is still asked to stay home, and fill out the Tigers Care QuickScan.

The move by Towson University comes two weeks after the University System of Maryland said they would give each college the authority to implement and adjust their own COVID mitigation strategies going forward.

Last week, the State Board of Education voted to lift public school mask mandates.

