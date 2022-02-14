Maryland State Universities given authority to implement own COVID strategy

BALTIMORE — The University System of Maryland on Monday said they would give each college the authority to implement and adjust their own COVID mitigation strategies going forward.

"We’re mindful that those needs will vary institution to institution. However, all universities are using a measured, 'step-down' approach to relaxing their mitigation protocols," the system said in a statement.

Those changes could include but are not limited to the possibility of mask mandates being lifted on some campuses.

"Each university will continue to monitor transmission rates on and off campus, and will adjust requirements as needed based on those data," the statement continued.

Maryland State Universities are currently reporting high vaccination rates among students, faculty, and staff in the system.

Last April, all universities in the system began requiring vaccinations for all students, faculty, and staff on campus. Those requirements were then extended to include boosters last month.

"While we’re hopeful that the worst of this pandemic is behind us, we understand how unpredictable this virus continues to be. The System’s top priority is protecting the safety of our people. As we manage this changing crisis, each university’s decisions will reflect the primacy of that goal," the statement concluded.

