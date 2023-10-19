Watch Now
Morgan State to hold first football game since mass shooting

Morgan State University
Posted at 12:05 PM, Oct 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-19 12:11:07-04

BALTIMORE — Morgan State football returns tonight to host their first game since the mass shooting on homecoming.

The shooting injured five people including four students, as people were leaving the Mr. and Mrs. Morgan State homecoming coronation.

As a result, the University made the decision to cancel and postpone homecoming activities, including a football game against Stony Brook University.

After a two week layoff, Morgan will now face North Carolina Central University at the Hughes Stadium at 7:30 p.m.

The Bears come into this game on a four-game losing streak and a win would mark the school's first conference win since defeating Delaware State on Nov. 12, 2022.

Click here for ticket information.

