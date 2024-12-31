Mom and son duo continue to run a successful juice business

REISTERSTOWN — In Reisterstown, one mom and son duo are running a successful juice business out of their own kitchen.

The business is called Lucky Charm Juices.

Chase Gorman and his mom Nik Branch came up with the idea in 2021.

Gorman wanted to give the public a healthy drink.

However, he also wanted to raise money for his tuition at Archbishop Spalding High School.

Over the last 3 years, they sold over 2,000 juices.

Branch says several people counted them out when they first came up with the idea.

Branch says they were able to defy the odds.

Gorman told WMAR-2 News why he was interested in choosing juices.

"I wanted to do juice because they are very healthy. You can't go wrong with a juice. No additives or preservatives, all natural for you, all organic fruits," said Gorman.

Gorman plans to keep the business up and running when he heads to college.

If you're interested in a drink, you can contact them at (443) 621-0609.