Weis Markets - Paws for Pets 2021

Posted at 1:47 PM, May 05, 2021
May is National Pet Month, and Weis Markets is helping local animal shelters with the Paws for Pets program. Customers can donate a set amount at the register or online, or round up their order to the nearest dollar.

Shelters were hit hard during the pandemic, with many unable to hold important fundraiser events. Donations will help these shelters with operating and care costs. In addition, if you purchase a participating pet product, retail partners will match your round-up donation. That means you can double your donation while shopping for the pet products that you’re already buying for your own furry friends.

Weis has donated more than 2.5 million dollars to local shelters in the last 13 years, and this year they hope to help more than 120 shelters throughout the area.

Learn more here.

