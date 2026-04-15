Von Paris Moving & Storage "Packs the Park" with WMAR

Von Paris Moving & Storage has been helping families and businesses get where they need to go for over 130 years. As a fifth-generation, family-owned company, Von Paris has built a reputation not just on smooth moves and secure storage solutions, but on a deep commitment to the community. From residential and commercial moves to climate-controlled and international storage, Von Paris brings experience and care to every job.

That same community spirit is on full display during this year’s Pack the Park event. Partnering with WMAR and local leaders to give back, Von Paris is donating their moving and storage services to help collect gently used sports equipment for kids who need it most. Pack the Park is an annual tradition that brings neighbors together, gathering gear that helps level the playing field for young athletes across the region. Every glove, bat, or ball collected means more opportunities for kids to play, connect, and grow through sports.