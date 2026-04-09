UnitedHealthcare is on a mission to help people lead healthier lives by making the health system more effective and accessible for everyone. By combining real-world data, expert insights, and strategic partnerships—including its work with the Health Action Council—UnitedHealthcare is shining a light on emerging health trends while giving employers and individuals the tools to make more informed healthcare choices.

A new report from the collaboration offers important findings about American health. The data shows that many people are getting sick more often and at younger ages, with conditions such as obesity, diabetes, and high blood pressure now appearing earlier in life. These shifts not only impact individual well-being, but also significantly drive up health care costs—and that touches workplaces, families, and communities.



UnitedHealthcare Says Americans Are Getting Sicker and At Younger Ages

UnitedHealthcare Says Americans Are Getting Sicker and At Younger Ages

There is hope and encouragement in the numbers, too. The report highlights how regular primary care makes a difference, with frequent checkups proven to reduce major health event costs by 27 percent. This shows that proactive healthcare isn’t just a personal investment; it’s a step toward controlling costs, improving workplace productivity, and building stronger communities.

For those interested in reading the full report or accessing resources to support better health and decision-making, visit HealthActionCouncil.org. Staying informed is a powerful step toward a healthier future for all.