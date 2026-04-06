Pickleball is more than a sport—it is a fast-growing community where people of all ages and backgrounds come together to play, learn, and connect. At The Pickleball House, one of Maryland’s premier pickleball facilities, that spirit is on display every day. The center opens its doors to everyone, from beginners eager to try something new to advanced competitors looking to sharpen their skills, with professional coaching, guided training programs, and plenty of open play time.

What makes The Pickleball House stand out is its inclusive approach to the game. New players are welcomed just as enthusiastically as seasoned athletes, and every member finds their place on the court. Training programs are thoughtfully designed to guide players through each stage of development, while the community itself provides encouragement and friendship. The facility’s bustling calendar includes leagues, tournaments, corporate outings, birthday celebrations, and more events than any other pickleball club in the state.



The Pickleball House: Instruction For Every Level!

The Pickleball House: Instruction For Every Level!

Getting started has never been easier. First-timers can enroll in Pickleball 101 and 102 classes and leave with a high-quality paddle included for just $150. Not sure if pickleball is right for you? Take advantage of a complimentary hour on the courts and experience the energy, coaching, and camaraderie firsthand.

Whether you are chasing your next athletic goal or just looking for a new way to have fun and stay active, The Pickleball House welcomes you to discover everything this enthusiastic community has to offer.

